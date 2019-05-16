SITE INDEX

    • Theresa May to set date for departure as Prime Minister

    Theresa May to face confidence vote tonight

    Theresa May MP has agreed to set a timetable for her departure as Prime Minister and Tory leader following a meeting with Conservative backbenchers.

    A statement issued by the Tory 1922 Committee said the PM is ‘devoting her efforts’ to moving her Brexit deal forward in Parliament from June 3.

    Sir Graham Brady MP, the committee chairman, said today that he will meet with Mrs May after the bill moves to its second reading in Parliament to ‘agree a timetable for the election of a new leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party’.

