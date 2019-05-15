Police release CCTV image of man who may have information in connection with exposure incident

A man exposed himself to a woman in Henley Road on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm at the junction with the A404, heading towards the Berkshire College of Agriculture.

The offender exposed himself to the 36-year-old victim from the opposite side of the road and then continued to walk along Henley Road towards Pinkneys Drive.

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a man who may have vital information in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer, PC Harriet Green based at Maidenhead police station said: “I am keen to speak to the man in this CCTV image as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises the man in this picture, or has information about this incident, should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43190143298.”

Information about the incident can also be reported online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

Anyone who does not want to speak to police can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.