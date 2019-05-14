New Royal Borough mayor to be elected next week

The election of the new Royal Borough mayor will take place at next week’s annual council meeting.

Cllr Sayonara Luxton (Con, Sunningdale and Cheapside), who held the role in 2015/16, will be chosen to return to the mostly ceremonial position.

Cllr Gary Muir (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) is expected to be appointed deputy mayor.

Afterwards, the leader of the council will be elected, with Cllr Simon Dudley set to be approved for another term after he retained the backing of the Conservative group after the local election.

The composition of the Royal Borough’s panels will then be reviewed in the wake of the new political make-up of the council.

Chairmen and vice-chairmen of some panels will be picked but other committees, like the overview and scrutiny panels which review council policies, will elect their own chairmen and vice-chairmen.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at 7.30pm at Windsor Guildhall.