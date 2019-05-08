Simon Dudley re-elected Tory leader and announces new cabinet

Simon Dudley will continue his role as leader of the Royal Borough Conservatives after fellow Tories approved his appointment on Tuesday.

That means that as the leader of the party in control of the council, he will continue as Royal Borough leader.

He also unveiled a new look cabinet with a host of fresh faces.

"Delighted to be appointed @RBWM leader for a fourth year by my wonderful colleagues and announce our new cabinet," Cllr Dudley said in a tweet last night.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) has been promoted to deputy leader, replacing Phill Bicknell, who lost his seat in Thursday’s election.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick) will become the cabinet’s deputy chairwoman and takes the culture, communities and Windsor portfolio.

Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) retains his adult services and health brief and has also been given the children’s services portfolio while Cllr David Hilton (Con, Ascot and Sunninghill) takes over finance and Ascot.

The sustainability, waste services and economic development brief has been handed to Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham), Cllr David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) takes on the public protection portfolio and Cllr Shamsul Shelim (Con, Eton and Castle) gets the HR, legal and IT role.

Meanwhile, newly-elected Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) has been given the crucial combined portfolio of infrastructure, transport policy and housing.

Cllr Dudley (Con, Riverside) will continue in his Maidenhead regeneration and Maidenhead brief and has responsibility for communications and property.

In total, the cabinet has just one woman and eight men sitting.