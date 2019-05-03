Royal Borough Local Elections: Tories retain control with greatly reduced majority

The Royal Borough remains under Tory control but by a significantly reduced majority.

They also saw a number of big hitters, including deputy leader Phill Bicknell and experienced Derek Wilson lose their seats.

The Lib Dems added eight to sitting Cllr Simon Werner, until the election the sole Lib Dem in council, in the first borough-wide election under the new boundaries which reduced the number of seats to 41.

The Borough First took three, while affiliated West Windsor Residents Association also secured three. Old Windsor Residents Association retained two.

It leaves the Conservatives with 23 – a slim majority from the massive one gained in 2015.

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley thanked residents for voting and paid tribute to councillors who lost their seats.

"There is a political storm out there. We have weathered that storm successfully.

"We have control of the council.

"There is much work to do to deliver a better Royal Borough for residents and that work starts now."

Deputy leader Phill Bicknell did not appear to remain at the count when his defeat was announced. His cabinet brief included the crucial transport role.

Derek Wilson, who chaired the Maidenhead Development Management Panel, held the role of ‘Waterways Champion’ on the cabinet and essentially wrote the Borough Local Plan during his time as the Royal Borough’s member for planning, lost his seat.

He lost to Helen Taylor, who campaigned against the Vicus Way car park backed by Mr Wilson, and also lost to Cllr Geoff Hill, who defected from the Tories and took up the anti-car park cause with Stafferton Way residents, in Oldfield. He congratulated them both.

He congratulated the victorious Borough First candidates.

When asked if the Vicus Way row played a part in his defeat, he said: "It probably has, I'm not going to say it hasn't."

Natasha Airey, the cabinet member for children’s services, was also ousted by the Liberal Democrats in Clewer East.

Cllr Dudley retained his Riverside seat despite a challenge from The Borough First leader Claire Stretton, who failed to gain either of the two seats in that ward and has lost her place on the council.

She said: "I'm clearly disappointed. The problem really is there are just so many non Conservatives all standing."

She added: "For a party that started seven months ago that was pretty close."

Commenting on The Borough First future she pointed out that two candidates have already been elected and said: "I do not know quite yet where we go from here."

Long-serving parish councillor Ewan Larcombe secured a seat in the newly-formed Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury ward under his National Flood Prevention Party banner.

He said: “I’m going to give them hell, they can’t keep me quiet.

“We get all the c**p and none of the money here and I will raise these issues.”