LIVE: Royal Borough local election results 2019

Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.

Our reporting team will be working throughout the night at the Magnet Leisure Centre count to bring you all of the 41 results. The first ballot box is expected to arrive at 10.30pm and the first results are expected between 1 and 2am.

Editor James Preston and group news editor Grace Witherden are here with chief reporter Will Taylor, senior reporter David Lee and reporter Amy Horsfield.

Our photographer Ian Longthorne is also going to illustrate the blog with his pics throughout the night.

4.05am:

10 wards down, nine to go.

There are now more non-Conservative councillors (nine) than there were in the previous council (eight).

4.03am:

Con - 11

TBF -2

WWRA -2

OWRA -2

Lib Dem -3

4.01am: The Lib Dems take Pinkneys Green. Simon Werner is re-elected and Clive Baskerville is elected. Marius Gilmore and Charles Hollingswoth lose their seats.

4.01am:

PINKNEYS GREEN

Clive Baskerville, Lib Dem - 1326

Jane Collisson, Lab - 131

Marius Gilmore, Con - 799

Charles Hollingsworth, TBF - 491

Richard Pope, Con - 693

Nigel Smith, Lab - 90

Simon Werner, Lib Dem - 1507

3.44am: Bit of a pause.

Newly-elected Lib Dem councillor for Bisham and Cookham Mandy Brar said she was very pleased but disappointed for her colleague who missed out. She described it as 'epic'.

3.34am: Some photos from Ian Longthorne.

Lynne Jones and Neil Knowles pic.twitter.com/GA3ccaUzLf — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 3, 2019

Donna Stimpson and Gurch Singh pic.twitter.com/2u2GRmsqeX — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 3, 2019

Bray councillors David Coppinger and Leo Walters pic.twitter.com/jsFeVLzF6j — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 3, 2019

3.30am: Re-elected Leo Walters said: “I’m very grateful for being voted as the councillor for Bray.

“I’ll do my best to protect the greenbelt and look after the area as best as I can.”

3.24am: Jon Davey, of West Windsor Residents Association, said: "It's looking very 50/50 at the moment, which is beautiful because Simon Dudley can't just do what he wants with all his 'yes men'.

"If he wants everything for Maidenhead, then he's going to have to make compromises Windsor way."

3.23am: More turnouts:

Belmont - 43.15 per cent

Furze Platt - 44.23 per cent

3.22am: Conservatives David Coppinger and Leo Walters retain their seats.

Con - 11

TBF -2

WWRA -2

OWRA -2

Lib Dem -1

3.21am:

BRAY

Robert Acker, Lib Dem - 225

Sheila Adams, Lib Dem - 368

David Coppinger, Con - 1039

Andrew Foakes, Lab - 149

Lee Page, TBF - 573

Peter Targett, Lab - 152

Leo Walters, Con - 991

3.17am: Bray next.

3.09am: A first Lib Dem of the night is elected. Mandy Brar takes Bisham and Cookham along with Conservative Gerry Clark.

3.08am:

BISHAM AND COOKHAM

Mandy Brar, Lib Dem - 1321

Gerry Clark, Con - 963

Geoff Cutting, Lab - 54

Mark Howard, Lib Dem - 952

Alexander McKendrick, Lab - 106

Chris Moss, Green - 272

Bill Perry, Con - 885

2.59am: So far:

Con - 8

TBF - 2

OWRA -2

WWRA -2

2.58am: Big win for West Windsor Residents Association. Serving Conservatives Malcolm Alexander and Ed Wilson both miss out.

2.58am:

CLEWER AND DEDWORTH WEST

Malcolm Alexander, Con - 811

Wisdom Da Costa, WWRA - 1067

Jon Davey, WWRA - 941

Deborah Foster, Lab - 164

Ed Wilson, Con - 885

Joe Young, Lab - 150

2.54am: Gurch Singh, who has been elected for St Mary's, said: “I’m really pleased and feel honoured and privileged.

“I work hard to represent the residents and want to do them proud.”

2.51am: New St Mary's councillor Donna Stimson said: “I worked really hard and I’m really excited.

“This ward is the heart of Maidenhead. I’ve lived here for 25 year and watched it deteriorate but now it’s coming back.

“I want us to be conscious of helping the environment and be more sustainable.

“Every new building should have an element of sustainability.”

2.48am:

Simon Dudley said: "I want to thank all the residents who voted for me and work harder for those who didn't.

"I was concerned I wouldn't get back in because the delivery of the regeneration project is so complex but people have my absolute commitment I will see this through."

Regarding social media he said: "You have to have a thick skin in politics but I love it. I love campaigning.

On Claire Stretton he said: "Claire ran a good campaign, but she lost."

2.44am: Tory veteran Derek Wilson lost his Oldfield seat today.

He congratulated the victorious Borough First candidates.

When asked if the Vicus Way row played a part in his defeat, he said: "It probably has, I'm not going to say it hasn't."

2.41am: Claire Stretton said: "I'm clearly disappointed. The problem really is there are just so many non Conservatives all standing."

She added: "For a party that started seven months ago that was pretty close."

Commenting on The Borough First future she pointed out that two candidates have already been elected and said: "I do not know quite yet where we go from here."

2.37am: Council leader Simon Dudley retains his seat. The Borough First leader Claire Stretton loses out to Conservative Christopher Targowski.

That was a close one.

2.37am:

RIVERSIDE

Sharon Bunce, Lab - 182

Rob Castell, Lib Dem - 476

Simon Dudley, Con - 851

Mick Jarvis, TBF - 600

David Knowles-Leak, Lab - 168

Craig McDermott, Green - 215

Kashmir Singh, Lib Dem - 450

Claire Stretton, TBF - 678

Christopher Targowski, Con - 777

2.33am: Riverside next. Big ward.

2.32am: Newly-elected Neil Knowles, of the Old Windsor Residents Association, said: “It’s taken a lot of work as we needed to introduce ourselves voters without ignoring our old voters.

“I’m the new boy so it’s a huge honour.”

2.31am: Maureen Hunt is re-elected for the Conservatives. Andrew Johnson is elected for the same party.

So far we have six Conservatives, two TBF and two OWRA on the council

2.30am:

HURLEY AND WALTHAMS

Hasrat Ali, TBF - 273

Maureen Hunt, Con - 1,033

John Iles, Lib Dem - 325

Andrew Johnson, Con - 822

Patrick McDonald, Lab - 172

Jessica Pocock, Lab - 109

Jenny Werner, Lib Dem - 297

2.27am: Conservatives Christine Bateson and Sayonara Luxton are both elected back onto the council.

2.25am:

SUNNINGDALE AND CHEAPSIDE

Christine Bateson, Con - 946

Alison Carpenter, Lab - 86

Mariano Julia, Lib Dem - 242

Sonya Lippold, Lib Dem - 283

Sayonara Luxton, Con - 857

Valerie Pike, TBF - 572

2.23am: Sunningdale and Cheapside next

2.22am: Re-elected Geoff Hill said: "I have to be honest I’m in a shock because it was so close it could have gone either way. I’m so delighted for Helen as a first time candidate.

Helen Taylor only decided to stand in January after the Vicus Way decision made at the council.

She said: “we need people on the ground who know what’s going on.

“If you have a passion then stand. If you have a passion you can do anything.”

2.18am: First Tories are elected. Gurch Singh and Donna Stimson are both elected for the newly-formed ward of St Mary's. They are both new councillors.

2.16am:

ST MARY’S

Thomas Baker, Lab - 197

John Barron, Green - 186

Jacob Cotterill, Lab - 168

Helen Craggs, Lib Dem - 380

Andrew Hickley, Lib Dem - 274

Derek Philip-Xu, TBF - 232

Gurch Singh, Con - 604

Donna Stimson, Con - 624

Richard Wawman, TBF - 233

2.10am:

Tory Derek Wilson loses his seat. The Borough First gain one seat for Helen Taylor and Geoff Hill retains his.

2.09am:

OLDFIELD

Tony Baker, Lab - 200

Anna Bermange, Lib Dem - 223

Geoffrey Hill, TBF - 738

Rory Nosworthy, Lab - 168

George Shaw, Lib Dem - 185

Helen Taylor, TBF - 671

Joel Wheeler, Con - 507

Derek Wilson, Con - 573

1.55am: The Old Windsor Residents Association keeps its two seats in Old Windsor. Lynne Jones retains hers while Neil Knowles is elected, replacing the retiring Malcolm Beer.

Oldfield next up.

1.54am:

OLD WINDSOR

Arlene Carson, Con - 544

Lynne Jones, OWRA - 1,619

Neil Knowles, OWRA - 1,408

Yvonne Olney, Lab - 159

Roy Reeves, Lab - 164

Amit Verma, Con - 352

1.51am: Old Windsor coming up

1.43am: Here is a quick key for party names when the results come in.

Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind - Independent

1.38am:

A chat with Geoff Hill from borough first. He said there social media campaign has done well pic.twitter.com/KGciJOcZzS — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 3, 2019

1.37am:

A chat with Geoff Hill from borough first. He said there social media campaign has done well pic.twitter.com/KGciJOcZzS — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 3, 2019

1.36am: Looks like Old Windsor will be our first result.

1.26am: We are still waiting...

1.04am: We were told to expect the first results from about 1am. No sign yet but watch this space.

0.57am:

Just been chatting to Conservative candidate Stuart Carroll. He hopes Boyn Hill vote won’t be split but it’s hard to say — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 2, 2019

0.48am: Looking at our traffic, it seems a fair few of you are staying with us for the long haul. On a school night too. Good effort.

0.43am: I don't think we'll get the rest of turnouts for a little while. Counting for final five still ongoing.

0.40am: Eton and Castle: 34.87 per cent

0.34am: Bisham and Cookham: 45.42 per cent

0.32am:

Charles Hollingsworth of TBF: “the only thing I noticed all day is great antipathy to the Conservatives... specifically Simon Dudley.

It is the first I have known the residents to know the band of the council leader” — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) May 2, 2019

0.30am: Bray: 33.85 per cent

0.26am: Ascot and Sunninghill: 31.61 per cent

0.25am: Old Windsor: 39.73 per cent

0.19am: Clewer and Dedworth East: 34.09 per cent

0.18am:

When asked if there will be a Conservative majority tonight Cllr Leo Walters, he said 'who knows?'

He said there has been a real mix of candidates this year so voters have had more choice. He said because there will be fewer councillors elected tonight it will mean more work if elected but he’s up for the task.

00.15am:

Clive Baskerville - Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green:

“The response we received from doorstep campaigning was positive so the general feeling is not too bad.”

“We’re particularly hopeful for the Belmont, Furze Platt and Cookham wards.

“Borough First standing adds something different to the mix.

00.12am: Sunningdale and Cheapside: 35.36 per cent

Hurley and Walthams: 34.08 per cent

Seems likely most wards won't go past 40 per cent.

00.09am: Clewer and Dedworth West: 38.38 per cent

00.07am: Pinkneys Green races into the lead with 47.89 per cent. That's much better, even if we are yet to crack at 50 per cent turnout.

00.06am: Oldfield: 33.92 per cent

00.05am: Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury: 30.60 per cent.

00.02am: St Mary's: 32.65 per cent.

This is pretty low.

00.01am: We have the first turnout, for the Riverside ward.

41.43 per cent

23.58pm: Here's an Ian Longthorne photo of the 'Lib Dem baby', as Sebastian has now been dubbed.

23.55pm: John Baldwin, Liberal Democrat candidate for Belmont, said: “I feel it’s been our strongest campaign in years. We’ve had lots of new recruits that’s brought fresh energy to the team and we’re hoping to reap the rewards.

“However, a low turnout always randomises the results.

“I’m interested to see how this will impact other parties. The Conservatives have enjoyed a huge majority for too long.

“I’m expecting the Furze Platt ward to be desperately close.

“I predict the Royal Borough will lose some long-standing candidates tonight.”

23.47pm: We could start to hear some turnouts fairly soon. Then we'll know if the rumours are true...

23.46pm:

The Borough First candidate Richard Wawman says it’s a very exciting evening pic.twitter.com/jHFEO1v58k — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 2, 2019

23.45pm: Council leader Simon Dudley has wandered over to the press pen. Will Taylor is talking to him now.

23.42pm:

Spoke to Lib Dem leader Simon Werner. Says he has found ‘apathy’ in Tory voters and enthusiasm with Liberals.

“There are a lot of angry Conservatives - angry with the mess of Brexit... Simon Dudley’s mand was the most mentioned on the doorstep and not in a positive way.” — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) May 2, 2019

23:34pm: Turnout has been a topic a few candidates have been discussing this evening.

Labour candidate David Knowles-Leak said: "I think it's been a very low turnout - I think it has been about 25 per cent."

He said if elected there are actions the party would take straight away which include reviewing developer contracts and looking at what financial obligations the council have.

Old Windsor candidate Neil Knowles believes some residents may have had issues with the location of some polling stations across the borough - and this could have contributed to a low turnout.

23.27pm: We haven't seen many Tories up until now. Will Taylor has just had a chat with Derek Wilson.

Spoke to Derek Wilson whose Oldfield Ward looks tasty following Vicus Way saga. “I think it is going to be interesting to see what the result is,” he says. Doesn’t want to seem confident but certainly doesn’t appear worried — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) May 2, 2019

22.24pm: Labour's Pat McDonald points to Brexit-related apathy as a possible reason for the poor turnout.

Labour’s Pat McDonald says the party is coming from a ‘standing start’ with no councillors. Says turnout ‘very very low’ and suggests that’s apathy cos Brexit hasn’t happened. He reckons Tories in ultra-Tory wards have ‘sat on their hands’ - nationally Cons expected to do badly — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) May 2, 2019

22.22pm: Told you a baby was here.

We have an election baby! Liberal Democrats candidates Julian and Amy Tisi have brought their son Sebastian along for the evening. pic.twitter.com/eT9IZDNMNa — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 2, 2019

22.20pm: Quite a few candidates are coming over to say hello to the press pen now.

23.18pm: Lib Dems Julian and Amy Tisi have arrived with their baby. Both are standing for election. The baby isn't.

23.16pm: Counting in action.

23.12pm:

Just chatted briefly with @JonesyLynne who won’t be drawn on predictions - says turnout fine in Old Windsor, unsure about the borough-wide picture — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) May 2, 2019

23.06pm: Grace Witherden chatting to David Knowles-Leak, chairman of Maidenhead Labour Party and standing in the hotly-contested Riverside ward.

That's the ward of Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley. Another leader, Claire Stretton is also standing there. Should be an interesting one...

23.02pm: The last of the ballot boxes have now arrived.

22.56pm: Cllr Stretton said: "The turnout appears to have been really low, but we don't know.

"We have been getting a really good response on the doorstep."

She added: "I would not say I feel confident."

22.55pm: Chief reporter Will Taylor is chatting to The Borough First leader Claire Stretton. We'll share her thoughts in a moment.

22.52pm: While we wait, here are some photos of the first ballot boxes, courtesy of photographer Ian Longthorne.

22.41pm: At least we are well catered for. Many thanks to the Royal Borough comms team.

22.25pm: I'm not going to lie, after the initial excitement of the first ballot boxes it has all gone a bit quiet.

A few candidates should start sharing their thoughts soon.

I hope.

22.19pm: A bit of a cagey start...

Party leaders not giving much away at all - no one seems sure enough to try predicting outcome. Bad turnout #LocalElection2019 @MaidenheadAds — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) May 2, 2019

22.15pm: We've been told to expect the first results at about 1am, but that could be sooner if the turnouts are as low as we've heard.

It's all expected to finish by 5-6am apparently.

I doubt it will be that late.

22.12pm: The first ballot box has already arrived. We weren't expecting them until 10.30pm.

They're dead speedy at 4 Marlow Road, but they haven't had to come far to get to the count at the Magnet.

22.08pm: Could we be set for a low turnout?

We've heard there may be a low turnout but we won't know how true that is until the results come in. Last time there were local elections in a non general election year the numbers hovered around 50%. #LocalElections2019 — James Preston (@japre) May 2, 2019

21.49pm: Hello everyone and welcome to the Advertiser and Express' coverage of the local elections in the Royal Borough.

It's going to be a long night but we'll be here with you throughout with all the results as they come in and reaction from the candidates.

There are just 10 minutes left until the polls close!