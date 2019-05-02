SITE INDEX

    • LIVE: Royal Borough local election results 2019

    Reporting team

    news@baylismedia.co.uk
    LIVE: Royal Borough local election results 2019

    Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.

    Our reporting team will be working throughout the night at the Magnet Leisure Centre count to bring you all of the 41 results. The first ballot box is expected to arrive at 10.30pm and the first results are expected between 1 and 2am.

    Editor James Preston and group news editor Grace Witherden are here with chief reporter Will Taylor, senior reporter David Lee and reporter Amy Horsfield.

    Our photographer Ian Longthorne is also going to illustrate the blog with his pics throughout the night.

    4.05am:

    10 wards down, nine to go.

    There are now more non-Conservative councillors (nine) than there were in the previous council (eight).

    4.03am:

    Con - 11

    TBF -2

    WWRA -2

    OWRA -2

    Lib Dem -3

    4.01am: The Lib Dems take Pinkneys Green. Simon Werner is re-elected and Clive Baskerville is elected. Marius Gilmore and Charles Hollingswoth lose their seats.

    4.01am:

    PINKNEYS GREEN

    Clive Baskerville, Lib Dem - 1326

    Jane Collisson, Lab - 131

    Marius Gilmore, Con - 799

    Charles Hollingsworth, TBF - 491

    Richard Pope, Con - 693

    Nigel Smith, Lab - 90

    Simon Werner, Lib Dem - 1507

    3.44am: Bit of a pause.

    Newly-elected Lib Dem councillor for Bisham and Cookham Mandy Brar said she was very pleased but disappointed for her colleague who missed out. She described it as 'epic'.

    3.34am: Some photos from Ian Longthorne.

    3.30am: Re-elected Leo Walters said: “I’m very grateful for being voted as the councillor for Bray.

    “I’ll do my best to protect the greenbelt and look after the area as best as I can.”

    3.24am: Jon Davey, of West Windsor Residents Association, said: "It's looking very 50/50 at the moment, which is beautiful because Simon Dudley can't just do what he wants with all his 'yes men'.

    "If he wants everything for Maidenhead, then he's going to have to make compromises Windsor way."

    3.23am: More turnouts:

    Belmont - 43.15 per cent

    Furze Platt - 44.23 per cent

    3.22am: Conservatives David Coppinger and Leo Walters retain their seats.

    Con - 11

    TBF -2

    WWRA -2

    OWRA -2

    Lib Dem -1

    3.21am:

    BRAY

    Robert Acker, Lib Dem - 225

    Sheila Adams, Lib Dem - 368

    David Coppinger, Con - 1039

    Andrew Foakes, Lab - 149

    Lee Page, TBF - 573

    Peter Targett, Lab - 152

    Leo Walters, Con - 991

    3.17am: Bray next.

    3.09am: A first Lib Dem of the night is elected. Mandy Brar takes Bisham and Cookham along with Conservative Gerry Clark.

    3.08am:

    BISHAM AND COOKHAM

    Mandy Brar, Lib Dem - 1321

    Gerry Clark, Con - 963

    Geoff Cutting, Lab - 54

    Mark Howard, Lib Dem - 952

    Alexander McKendrick, Lab - 106

    Chris Moss, Green - 272

    Bill Perry, Con - 885

    2.59am: So far:

    Con - 8

    TBF - 2

    OWRA -2

    WWRA -2

    2.58am: Big win for West Windsor Residents Association. Serving Conservatives Malcolm Alexander and Ed Wilson both miss out.

    2.58am:

    CLEWER AND DEDWORTH WEST

    Malcolm Alexander, Con - 811

    Wisdom Da Costa, WWRA - 1067

    Jon Davey, WWRA - 941

    Deborah Foster, Lab - 164

    Ed Wilson, Con - 885

    Joe Young, Lab - 150

    2.54am: Gurch Singh, who has been elected for St Mary's, said: “I’m really pleased and feel honoured and privileged.

    “I work hard to represent the residents and want to do them proud.”

    2.51am: New St Mary's councillor Donna Stimson said: “I worked really hard and I’m really excited.

    “This ward is the heart of Maidenhead. I’ve lived here for 25 year and watched it deteriorate but now it’s coming back.

    “I want us to be conscious of helping the environment and be more sustainable.

    “Every new building should have an element of sustainability.”

    2.48am:

    Simon Dudley said: "I want to thank all the residents who voted for me and work harder for those who didn't.

    "I was concerned I wouldn't get back in because the delivery of the regeneration project is so complex but people have my absolute commitment I will see this through."

    Regarding social media he said: "You have to have a thick skin in politics but I love it. I love campaigning.

    On Claire Stretton he said: "Claire ran a good campaign, but she lost."

    2.44am: Tory veteran Derek Wilson lost his Oldfield seat today.

    He congratulated the victorious Borough First candidates.

    When asked if the Vicus Way row played a part in his defeat, he said: "It probably has, I'm not going to say it hasn't."

    2.41am: Claire Stretton said: "I'm clearly disappointed. The problem really is there are just so many non Conservatives all standing."

    She added: "For a party that started seven months ago that was pretty close."

    Commenting on The Borough First future she pointed out that two candidates have already been elected and said: "I do not know quite yet where we go from here."

    2.37am: Council leader Simon Dudley retains his seat. The Borough First leader Claire Stretton loses out to Conservative Christopher Targowski.

    That was a close one. 

    2.37am:

    RIVERSIDE

    Sharon Bunce, Lab - 182

    Rob Castell, Lib Dem - 476

    Simon Dudley, Con - 851

    Mick Jarvis, TBF - 600

    David Knowles-Leak, Lab - 168

    Craig McDermott, Green - 215

    Kashmir Singh, Lib Dem - 450

    Claire Stretton, TBF - 678

    Christopher Targowski, Con - 777

    2.33am: Riverside next. Big ward.

    2.32am: Newly-elected Neil Knowles, of the Old Windsor Residents Association, said: “It’s taken a lot of work as we needed to introduce ourselves voters without ignoring our old voters.

    “I’m the new boy so it’s a huge honour.” 

    2.31am: Maureen Hunt is re-elected for the Conservatives. Andrew Johnson is elected for the same party.

    So far we have six Conservatives, two TBF and two OWRA on the council

    2.30am:

    HURLEY AND WALTHAMS

    Hasrat Ali, TBF - 273

    Maureen Hunt, Con - 1,033

    John Iles, Lib Dem - 325

    Andrew Johnson, Con - 822

    Patrick McDonald, Lab - 172

    Jessica Pocock, Lab - 109

    Jenny Werner, Lib Dem - 297

    2.27am: Conservatives Christine Bateson and Sayonara Luxton are both elected back onto the council.

    2.25am:

    SUNNINGDALE AND CHEAPSIDE

    Christine Bateson, Con - 946

    Alison Carpenter, Lab - 86

    Mariano Julia, Lib Dem - 242

    Sonya Lippold, Lib Dem - 283

    Sayonara Luxton, Con - 857

    Valerie Pike, TBF - 572

    2.23am: Sunningdale and Cheapside next

    2.22am: Re-elected Geoff Hill said: "I have to be honest I’m in a shock because it was so close it could have gone either way. I’m so delighted for Helen as a first time candidate.

    Helen Taylor only decided to stand in January after the Vicus Way decision made at the council.

    She said: “we need people on the ground who know what’s going on.

    “If you have a passion then stand. If you have a passion you can do anything.”

    2.18am: First Tories are elected. Gurch Singh and Donna Stimson are both elected for the newly-formed ward of St Mary's. They are both new councillors.

    2.16am:

    ST MARY’S

    Thomas Baker, Lab - 197

    John Barron, Green - 186

    Jacob Cotterill, Lab - 168

    Helen Craggs, Lib Dem - 380

    Andrew Hickley, Lib Dem - 274

    Derek Philip-Xu, TBF - 232

    Gurch Singh, Con - 604

    Donna Stimson, Con - 624

    Richard Wawman, TBF - 233

    2.10am:

    Tory Derek Wilson loses his seat. The Borough First gain one seat for Helen Taylor and Geoff Hill retains his.

    2.09am:

    OLDFIELD

    Tony Baker, Lab - 200

    Anna Bermange, Lib Dem - 223

    Geoffrey Hill, TBF - 738

    Rory Nosworthy, Lab - 168

    George Shaw, Lib Dem - 185

    Helen Taylor, TBF - 671

    Joel Wheeler, Con - 507

    Derek Wilson, Con - 573

    1.55am: The Old Windsor Residents Association keeps its two seats in Old Windsor. Lynne Jones retains hers while Neil Knowles is elected, replacing the retiring Malcolm Beer.

    Oldfield next up.

    1.54am:

    OLD WINDSOR

    Arlene Carson, Con - 544

    Lynne Jones, OWRA - 1,619

    Neil Knowles, OWRA - 1,408

    Yvonne Olney, Lab - 159

    Roy Reeves, Lab - 164

    Amit Verma, Con - 352

    1.51am: Old Windsor coming up

    1.43am: Here is a quick key for party names when the results come in.

    Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind - Independent

    1.38am:

    1.37am:

    1.36am: Looks like Old Windsor will be our first result.

    1.26am: We are still waiting...

    1.04am: We were told to expect the first results from about 1am. No sign yet but watch this space.

    0.57am:

    0.48am: Looking at our traffic, it seems a fair few of you are staying with us for the long haul. On a school night too. Good effort.

    0.43am: I don't think we'll get the rest of turnouts for a little while. Counting for final five still ongoing.

    0.40am: Eton and Castle: 34.87 per cent

    0.34am: Bisham and Cookham: 45.42 per cent

    0.32am:

    0.30am: Bray: 33.85 per cent

    0.26am: Ascot and Sunninghill: 31.61 per cent

    0.25am: Old Windsor: 39.73 per cent

    0.19am: Clewer and Dedworth East: 34.09 per cent

    0.18am:

    When asked if there will be a Conservative majority tonight Cllr Leo Walters, he said 'who knows?' 

    He said there has been a real mix of candidates this year so voters have had more choice. He said because there will be fewer councillors elected tonight it will mean more work if elected but he’s up for the task.

    00.15am:

    Clive Baskerville - Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green:

    “The response we received from doorstep campaigning was positive so the general feeling is not too bad.”

    “We’re particularly hopeful for the Belmont, Furze Platt and Cookham wards.

    “Borough First standing adds something different to the mix.

    00.12am: Sunningdale and Cheapside: 35.36 per cent

    Hurley and Walthams: 34.08 per cent

    Seems likely most wards won't go past 40 per cent.

    00.09am: Clewer and Dedworth West: 38.38 per cent

    00.07am: Pinkneys Green races into the lead with 47.89 per cent. That's much better, even if we are yet to crack at 50 per cent turnout.

    00.06am: Oldfield: 33.92 per cent

    00.05am: Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury: 30.60 per cent.

    00.02am: St Mary's: 32.65 per cent.

    This is pretty low.

    00.01am: We have the first turnout, for the Riverside ward.

    41.43 per cent

    23.58pm: Here's an Ian Longthorne photo of the 'Lib Dem baby', as Sebastian has now been dubbed.

    23.55pm: John Baldwin, Liberal Democrat candidate for Belmont, said: “I feel it’s been our strongest campaign in years. We’ve had lots of new recruits that’s brought fresh energy to the team and we’re hoping to reap the rewards.

    “However, a low turnout always randomises the results.

    “I’m interested to see how this will impact other parties. The Conservatives have enjoyed a huge majority for too long.

    “I’m expecting the Furze Platt ward to be desperately close.

    “I predict the Royal Borough will lose some long-standing candidates tonight.”

    23.47pm: We could start to hear some turnouts fairly soon. Then we'll know if the rumours are true...

    23.46pm:

    23.45pm: Council leader Simon Dudley has wandered over to the press pen. Will Taylor is talking to him now.

    23.42pm:

    23:34pm: Turnout has been a topic a few candidates have been discussing this evening.

    Labour candidate David Knowles-Leak said: "I think it's been a very low turnout - I think it has been about 25 per cent."

    He said if elected there are actions the party would take straight away which include reviewing developer contracts and looking at what financial obligations the council have. 

    Old Windsor candidate Neil Knowles believes some residents may have had issues with the location of some polling stations across the borough - and this could have contributed to a low turnout.

    23.27pm: We haven't seen many Tories up until now. Will Taylor has just had a chat with Derek Wilson.

    22.24pm: Labour's Pat McDonald points to Brexit-related apathy as a possible reason for the poor turnout.

    22.22pm: Told you a baby was here.

    22.20pm: Quite a few candidates are coming over to say hello to the press pen now. 

    23.18pm: Lib Dems Julian and Amy Tisi have arrived with their baby. Both are standing for election. The baby isn't.

    23.16pm: Counting in action.

    23.12pm:

    23.06pm: Grace Witherden chatting to David Knowles-Leak, chairman of Maidenhead Labour Party and standing in the hotly-contested Riverside ward.

    That's the ward of Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley. Another leader, Claire Stretton is also standing there. Should be an interesting one...

    23.02pm: The last of the ballot boxes have now arrived.

    22.56pm: Cllr Stretton said: "The turnout appears to have been really low, but we don't know.

    "We have been getting a really good response on the doorstep."

    She added: "I would not say I feel confident."

    22.55pm: Chief reporter Will Taylor is chatting to The Borough First leader Claire Stretton. We'll share her thoughts in a moment.

    22.52pm: While we wait, here are some photos of the first ballot boxes, courtesy of photographer Ian Longthorne.

    22.41pm: At least we are well catered for. Many thanks to the Royal Borough comms team.

    22.25pm: I'm not going to lie, after the initial excitement of the first ballot boxes it has all gone a bit quiet.

    A few candidates should start sharing their thoughts soon.

    I hope.

    22.19pm: A bit of a cagey start...

    22.15pm: We've been told to expect the first results at about 1am, but that could be sooner if the turnouts are as low as we've heard.

    It's all expected to finish by 5-6am apparently.

    I doubt it will be that late.

    22.12pm: The first ballot box has already arrived. We weren't expecting them until 10.30pm.

    They're dead speedy at 4 Marlow Road, but they haven't had to come far to get to the count at the Magnet.

    22.08pm: Could we be set for a low turnout?

    21.49pm: Hello everyone and welcome to the Advertiser and Express' coverage of the local elections in the Royal Borough.

    It's going to be a long night but we'll be here with you throughout with all the results as they come in and reaction from the candidates.

    There are just 10 minutes left until the polls close!

