LOCAL ELECTION: Maidenhead regeneration

In the last of the Advertiser’s election features, chief reporter Will Taylor looks at the four main parties’ plans for regeneration. Voters go to the polls tomorrow (Thursday, May 2).

CONSERVATIVES

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), leader of the Royal Borough and cabinet member for Maidenhead and Maidenhead regeneration, said:

After many years and many false dawns the regeneration of Maidenhead is now really building momentum.

We now have two complex joint ventures with Countryside Properties and CALA Homes. These two joint ventures will help masterplan the development of approximately 150 acres of land owned by the Royal Borough in Maidenhead.

Locally, we have a housing crisis, with average house prices to earnings of 12.5x.

We struggle to hire key workers and give our younger residents the opportunities we had when younger.

That is why the Conservative Group guarantees no less that 30 per cent affordable housing across these developments (and ‘first dibs’ for local people to buy). Approaching 1,000 affordable homes. Including social rent (hundreds over the next four years), shared ownership and affordable rent.

However, housing is just one component. We will be investing over £50 million in highways and pavements in the next four years, investing £240 million in 7,500 new school places and investing millions in community facilities and the arts.

The Braywick Leisure Centre is (I believe) the biggest leisure centre being built in England.

It will benefit from a shuttle bus service (free to Advantage Card holders) from the centre of town, parking, walking and a huge investment programme locally in cycling.

The opportunities to improve the retail offering in Maidenhead are exceptional now the Nicholsons Shopping Centre has a new inspired owner. We are working with them on a new state of the art car park to open before the existing Nicholsons car park closes.

When we talk about the regeneration of Maidenhead, it is a vast undertaking to the middle of the 2030s. What is absolutely certain is that infrastructure will come before the housing. I promise you that.

We will be forming a new residents consultation group. Our ‘wise owls’ as I call them, to assist the town’s development.

THE BOROUGH FIRST

Derek Philip-Xu, TBF candidate for St Mary’s, and Mick Jarvis, TBF candidate for Riverside, said:

The ‘regeneration’ of Maidenhead is currently solely focused on high density residential development like the Landing and York Road.

This accommodates the potential influx of people from London taking advantage of the arrival of Crossrail for easy commuting into the city, but risks turning Maidenhead into a soulless dormitory town.

Redevelopment of that nature doesn't regenerate the town or meet the needs of existing residents who are increasingly being priced out of the area.

While some 38% of the York Road development is said to be ‘affordable’, would that be realistically affordable for key workers, for example? The Borough First (tBf) would undertake a detailed examination as to what is truly ‘affordable’ so existing residents and, indeed, key workers can live here within their financial reach.

Recently, the new owners of the Nicholsons have taken positive steps by hosting consultations on the redevelopment of their centre and the surrounding area.

Around 500 residents took part but more detailed consultations, for example to establish the current and future needs of community groups, are vital to ensure the town will become a vibrant hub for residents of all ages, both existing and new.

This is a once in a generation opportunity but this must be intelligently grasped to ensure it is not wasted.

TBF would both reinstate a re-energised Partnership for the Rejuvenation of Maidenhead (PRoM) and reinstate the Waterways Project Board, re-enabling productive and transparent ways forward to deliver our future town.

It is incomprehensible that the current council administration arrogantly disbanded both of these ‘partnerships’ as it is only by working positively together, consulting, educating, revising and developing at an appropriate pace, will we create the environmentally attractive and exciting town centre residents want.

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Joshua Reynolds, candidate for Furze Platt, and Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green), said:

Liberal Democrats have a vision for the town centre that is about making the town centre a hub for the whole community involving entertainment, leisure, health, education, arts and culture, as well as improving shops.

We have been talking to leisure providers, including companies that provide bowling alleys, soft-play facilities and even ice-skating. They all want to come to our town centre but have been made very unwelcome by the current Conservative administration. We are also in discussion with people who provide life-long education and with health providers who would value a town-centre location.

The mix of homes is also important. Under Conservative plans, we are going to have a large number of expensive apartments rather than the affordable flats and houses we need for local families and key workers. We will change this.

Transport is also key. We need better cycle and pedestrian links, and we want to keep some surface car parks — currently, the Conservative plan removes all of them.

The council must maintain its part ownership of the freehold of Nicholsons Walk. This allows us to make sure it is developed for the benefit of the residents. Once this is sold, the developer will be able to do what they like with the site – planning controls are just not strong enough now to stop them.

The current period of regeneration represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The Conservatives are blowing it with their high-rise tower blocks and not much else.

But what’s most important is that we want to put the residents back in charge of how the town centre will develop.

LABOUR

Jacob Cotterill, Labour’s candidate for St Mary’s ward, said:

Maidenhead Labour Party highlighted the shortcomings of the Borough Local Plan in these pages just a few weeks ago - pointing out the short-term, patchy and poorly thought-out nature of redevelopment and future plans for our area.

Until the Borough Council halts, and where possible reverses, the fire-sale of public assets - including public spaces - redevelopment in the town will continue to be sold to the highest bidder at everyone else’s expense.

In Maidenhead’s case that will mean developers looking to make a quick buck from yet more newly-built flats - driving up the cost of living, and driving out young people.

To ensure the town attracts more sustainable development than that, what is required is a council with a proper vision for Maidenhead and the wider borough - and Labour candidates in these elections have such a vision.

By taking back control of local services and in-sourcing development to be carried out by local companies, we will be able to deliver environmentally sustainable, in-keeping development with something for everyone.

For example, our plans will treat the much-needed redevelopment of our high street as a chance to totally re-imagine what our town centre can be: a place that has more than just shops, a social space that is easily accessible and makes people want to spend time there.

The current council - dominated by Conservatives - only fills a handful of rich pockets, our plan will fill the high street.