Maidenhead United record holder Brian Pitts dies aged 78

Maidenhead United have paid tribute to the club’s record appearance maker and honorary life vice-president who died aged 78 at the weekend.

Brian Pitts, who the club said played ‘almost every game in the 1960s’, won eight trophies at York Road and was still attending games.

He made 550 appearances for the Magpies as a centreback between 1960 and 1971.

“Everyone at the club sends their sincere condolences to Brian’s family and friends at this sad time,” the club wrote in a statement on its website.

Brian was born in Reading in September 1940 before moving to Bridge Avenue in Maidenhead aged six.

He went to Ellington Primary and Gordon Road School and joined Maidenhead United Minors and later the reserve team after leaving education.

He made his debut for the Magpies against Chesham United in April 1960 and became ‘virtually an ever-present until August 1971’, the club said.

He won two Corinthian League winners’ medals, four County Cup winners’ medals, a Corinthian League Memorial Shield winners’ trophy, a County Benevolent Cup winners’ medal and three Mithras Cup runners-up medals.

Brian also took league and county representative honours.

Highlights from Brian’s career included playing against Colchester United in the FA Cup First Round proper in 1960 and turning out against Newcastle legend Jackie Milburn, then at London-based Yiewsley, in another FA Cup match at York Road in 1962.

After losing his regular place in the side he went on to play for Hayes, Wokingham Town and then Maidenhead Town before taking up Sunday football.

Brian, who passed away on Sunday, lived in Highway Avenue and was self-employed as a painter and decorator for most of his working life.

Visit https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/maidenheadunited/news/brian-pitts-rip-2421319.html for Brian’s table of appearances.