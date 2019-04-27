SITE INDEX

    • Car crashes into antiques shop in West Street

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Maidenhead firefighters were called to West Street at 8:15pm yesterday after a car crashed into an antiques shop.

    The blue Hyundai was severely damaged and two passengers suffered minor injuries.

    One occupant stumbled and fell after attempting to leave the vehicle, causing facial injuries.

    She was also treated for shock, neck and back pain.

    West Street was temporarily closed as the two fire trucks that had been called to the scene waited for ambulance and police services to arrive.

    All three passengers were taken to hospital for a check-up.

