    • Fire fighters called to three car collision on Cookham Road

    Maidenhead fire services were called to a three car collision on Cookham Road earlier today.

    A three car collision involving a Golf Estate, Ford Fiesta and BMW resulted in one of the vehicles being written off due to severe damage.

    One of the passengers took her infant child, who was present during the crash, to hospital for a check-up but there were no serious injuries.

