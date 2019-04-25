Firefighter warns of dangers of leaving cooking unattended

Fire services are urging people to be wary of potential hazards following an incident in Croxley Rise on Wednesday, April 24.

A man was locked out of his flat when welcoming a friend and left his dinner on the stove.

The fire crew arrived on the scene within 10 minutes and were able to access the flat through an open window using a ladder.

Fire services want to raise awareness about these dangers as 45 per cent of fires start in the kitchen and are caused by people being distracted when cooking dinner.