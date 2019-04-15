SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters put out Blackamoor fire

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters from Maidenhead tackled a fire in the open in land off Blackamoor Lane today.

    The cause of the small fire was unknown. Firefighters dumped tanks of water on it after being called out at 11.30am and were there for about two hours.

    PCSOs also attended the incident.

