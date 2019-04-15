Firefighters put out Blackamoor fire

05:15PM, Monday 15 April 2019
Firefighters from Maidenhead tackled a fire in the open in land off Blackamoor Lane today.
The cause of the small fire was unknown. Firefighters dumped tanks of water on it after being called out at 11.30am and were there for about two hours.
PCSOs also attended the incident.
