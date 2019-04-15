Magnet demolition could start in summer 2020

The demolition of the Magnet Leisure Centre could start in June next year.

Developer Countryside has sent information about demolition works to the borough with information that includes the expected start date of June 1 2020.

The Magnet, which contains a gym and a swimming pool, will make way for the Braywick Leisure Centre, which is due to open Easter 2020, ahead of the Magnet being razed.

More than 500 homes have been planned for the site after the centre is destroyed, and the recently-added Ten Pin bowling car park will also be built on.

In its letter to the council, Countryside, which is the council’s partner in regenerating Maidenhead town centre, notes the council described the Magnet as ‘no longer considered to meet current standards or to be capable of being made fit for purpose in its current format’.