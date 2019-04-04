SITE INDEX

    • Find out who's standing in the Royal Borough local elections

    Find out who's standing in the Royal Borough local elections

    The full slate of candidates contesting the Royal Borough’s local election has been published.

    A total of 149 candidates are standing across the 41 wards, which can carry either two or three seats.

    In Maidenhead, party leaders go head-to-head in Riverside ward, with Cllr Claire Stretton (TBF), currently of Boyn Hill ward, now standing against Conservative council leader Cllr Simon Dudley, who already represents the ward.

    Maidenhead Labour’s chairman will stand for Riverside, too, alongside Sharon Bunce.

    Cllr Stretton will be standing in the two-member ward with Mick Jarvis, who was heavily involved in the campaign against the Hindu Centre planned for land near Boulters Lock. Cllr Dudley will run with Christopher Targowski, of Ray Park Avenue.

    The new St Mary’s ward – created following a boundary review and carrying two spots on the council – will be contested by two candidates from the Tories, The Borough First, Lib Dems and Labour, as well as a Green Party candidate.

    Wards in Windsor have been changed. Eton and Castle, Ascot and Sunninghill and Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury wards will all hold three councillors. The rest will be have two.

    Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury has 12 candidates going for it, while Eton and Castle and Ascot and Sunninghill have 10 standing in each.

    The election will be held on May 2.

    The full list is below.

    Key: Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind - Independent

    BELMONT

    John Baldwin, Lib Dem

    Simon Bond, Lib Dem

    Richard Hemmings, TBF

    Patricia Lattimer, Lab

    Philip Love, Con

    Marion Mills, Con

    Ian Smith, Lab

    BISHAM AND COOKHAM

    Mandy Brar, Lib Dem

    Gerry Clark, Con

    Geoff Cutting, Lab

    Mark Howard, Lib Dem

    Alexander McKendrick, Lab

    Chris Moss, Green

    Bill Perry, Con

    BOYN HILL

    Marios Alexandrou, Lab

    Oliver Baldwin, Lib Dem

    Adam Bermange, Lib Dem

    Gurpreet Bhangra, Con

    Nasreen Brittain, TBF

    Stuart Carroll, Con

    Andrew Hill, TBF

    Graham Lee, Lab

    BRAY

    Robert Acker, Lib Dem

    Sheila Adams, Lib Dem

    David Coppinger, Con

    Andrew Foakes, Lab

    Lee Page, TBF

    Peter Targett, Lab

    Leo Walters, Con

    COX GREEN

    Bruce Adams, Lib Dem

    Bill Black, Lib Dem

    Colin Greenfield, Lab

    Phil Haseler, Con

    Robert Horner, Lab

    David Marks, TBF

    Ross McWilliams, Con

    ETON AND CASTLE

    John Bowden, Con

    Angus Cameron, Lab

    Devon Davies, Lib Dem

    George Fussey, Lib Dem

    Riccardo Ludovici, Lab

    Keith Owen, TBF

    Samantha Rayner, Con

    Peter Shearman, Lab

    Shamsul Shelim, Con

    Julian Tisi, Lib Dem

    FURZE PLATT

    Louise Clarke, Lab

    Catherine del Campo, Lib Dem

    Tom Easten, TBF

    Edmund Holliday, UKIP

    Mohammed Ilyas, Con

    Clive Lattimer, Lab

    Joshua Reynolds, Lib Dem

    Hari Sharma, Ind

    Derek Sharp, Con

    HURLEY AND WALTHAMS

    Hasrat Ali, TBF

    Maureen Hunt, Con

    John Iles, Lib Dem

    Andrew Johnson, Con

    Patrick McDonald, Lab

    Jessica Pocock, Lab

    Jenny Werner, Lib Dem

    OLDFIELD

    Tony Baker, Lab

    Anna Bermange, Lib Dem

    Geoffrey Hill, TBF

    Rory Nosworthy, Lab

    George Shaw, Lib Dem

    Helen Taylor, TBF

    Joel Wheeler, Con

    Derek Wilson, Con

    OLD WINDSOR

    Arlene Carson, Con

    Lynne Jones, OWRA

    Neil Knowles, OWRA

    Yvonne Olney, Lab

    Roy Reeves, Lab

    Amit Verma, Con

    PINKNEYS GREEN

    Clive Baskerville, Lib Dem

    Jane Collisson, Lab

    Marius Gilmore, Con

    Charles Hollingsworth, TBF

    Richard Pope, Con

    Nigel Smith, Lab

    Simon Werner, Lib Dem

    RIVERSIDE

    Sharon Bunce, Lab

    Rob Castell, Lib Dem

    Simon Dudley, Con

    Mick Jarvis, TBF

    David Knowles-Leak, Lab

    Craig McDermott, Green

    Kashmir Singh, Lib Dem

    Claire Stretton, TBF

    Christopher Targowski, Con

    CLEWER EAST

    Natasha Airey, Con

    Karen Davies, Lib Dem

    Patrick Green, Lab

    Stephen McGowan, Lab

    Fintan McKeown, Green

    Dee Quick, Con

    Amy Tisi, Lib Dem

    ASCOT AND SUNNINGHILL

    Tamasin Barnbrook, Lib Dem

    Aaron Chahal, Lib Dem

    David Hilton, Con

    Spike Humphrey, Lab

    Adam Jezard, Ind

    Jonathan Pope, Lib Dem

    Julian Sharpe, Con

    Ian Steers, Lab

    John Story, Con

    Margery Thorogood, Lab

    CLEWER AND DEDWORTH EAST

    Michael Airey, Con

    Phillip Bicknell, Con

    Laura Binnie, Lab

    Carole Da Costa, WWRA

    Helen Price, TBF

    Daniel Wall, Lab

    Mark Wilson, Lib Dem

    CLEWER AND DEDWORTH WEST

    Malcolm Alexander, Con

    Wisdom Da Costa, WWRA

    Jon Davey, WWRA

    Deborah Foster, Lab

    Ed Wilson, Con

    Joe Young, Lab

    DATCHET, HORTON AND WRAYSBURY

    David Buckley, TBF

    David Cannon, Con

    Gareth Jones, Lib Dem

    Ewan Larcombe, National Flood Prevention Party

    Margaret Lenton, TBF

    Rushi Millns, Con

    Gary Muir, Con

    Linda O’Flynn, Lib Dem

    Tim O’Flynn, Lib Dem

    Mark Olney, Lab

    Jennifer Ward, Lab

    Peter Ward, Lab

    SUNNINGDALE AND CHEAPSIDE

    Christine Bateson, Con

    Alison Carpenter, Lab

    Mariano Julia, Lib Dem

    Sonya Lippold, Lib Dem

    Sayonara Luxton, Con

    Valerie Pike, TBF

    ST MARY’S

    Thomas Baker, Lab

    John Barron, Green

    Jacob Cotterill, Lab

    Helen Craggs, Lib Dem

    Andrew Hickley, Lib Dem

    Derek Philip-Xu, TBF

    Gurch Singh, Con

    Donna Stimson, Con

    Richard Wawman, TBF

