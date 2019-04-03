Lib Dems announce Maidenhead candidates

Candidates standing for the Liberal Democrats in Maidenhead during May's local elections have been unveiled.

The Lib Dems will be contesting all of the wards in this part of the borough and will be hoping they join Cllr Simon Werner (Pinkneys Green), the party’s sole representative on the council.

The Liberal Democrats controlled the council between 2003 and 2007.

Simon Werner, chairman of the Windsor and Maidenhead Liberal Democrats, said “The local Lib Dems are committed to putting the residents first.

“We have been shocked by how the Conservatives have sidelined the people who elect them and have ploughed ahead with their own agenda.

“The council must start listening to local people. With candidates for every seat in Maidenhead this is the team that can make that happen.”

The list includes Joshua Reynolds, who has been selected to stand against Mrs May for the Maidenhead parliamentary seat if a general election is called.

Kathy Newbound, who ran the Lib Dem’s selection process, said: “We are delighted to announce our candidates for the 2019 local council elections.

“Our candidates reflect a diverse group of local people all of which will bring much needed new energy to the council.

“With a range of experience and ages we know that our Lib Dem team will create the better, smarter, fairer Royal Borough that residents are asking for.”

The list is:

Belmont

Simon Bond , John Baldwin

Boyn Hill

Oliver Baldwin, Adam Bermange

Bray

Sheila Adams, Rob Acker

Cookham

Mandy Brar, Mark Howard

Cox Green

Bruce Adams, Bill Black

Furze Platt

Catherine del Campo, Joshua Reynolds

Hurley

John Iles, Jenny Werner

Oldfield

Anna Bermange, George Shaw

Pinkneys Green

Simon Werner, Clive Baskerville

Riverside

Kashmir Singh, Rob Castell

St Mary’s

Andrew Hickley, Helen Craggs

The elections will take place on May 2.