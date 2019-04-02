Queen Street to reopen this afternoon following Roma fire

11:45AM, Tuesday 02 April 2019
Queen Street is due to be reopened at 4pm today, the Royal Borough has confirmed.
The town centre route was shut off following the fire at the derelict Roma nightclub last month.
Demolition work on the building meant the street was fenced off to traffic travelling along is, but that is due to be gone this afternoon.
The council said in a tweet: “Big thanks to all the businesses for their patience during the disruption.”
