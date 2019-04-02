Jimi Hendrix autographs auctioned to New York buyer

A collection of autographs including Jimi Hendrix signatures were sold for a four-figure sum to a New York-based bidder following their discovery in Maidenhead.

The vendor, who found them in their home, braved the elements to wait outside Slough’s Adelphi Theatre on April 28, 1968 for the Voodoo Child singer’s autograph.

Also on the bill were Englebert Humperdinck, the Walker Brothers and Hendrix bandmates Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding.

The autographs were sold at a Dawson’s Auctioneers sale in March.

A spokeswoman said: “Collectors battled it out on the day, with two emerging bidders taking it all the way to a hammer price of a staggering £5,000, with the gavel finally falling to a collector in New York.”