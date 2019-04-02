Police appeal over graffiti daubed in car park

Images of two people police would like to speak to following a criminal damage incident in Maidenhead have been released.

Thames Valley Police said graffiti was daubed on the walls of Hines Meadow Car Park in Saint-Cloud Way at about 3.45pm on Thursday, March 21.

Police did not say what the graffiti said.

Investigating officer PC Mark Davis, of Maidenhead police station, said: “We believe the people in these images may have vital information about the incident.

“If you recognise them, please get in touch using our online form or by calling the non-emergency line 101, quoting reference ‘43190086680’.

“You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”