Police appeal over graffiti daubed in car park

09:24AM, Tuesday 02 April 2019
Images of two people police would like to speak to following a criminal damage incident in Maidenhead have been released.
Thames Valley Police said graffiti was daubed on the walls of Hines Meadow Car Park in Saint-Cloud Way at about 3.45pm on Thursday, March 21.
Police did not say what the graffiti said.
Investigating officer PC Mark Davis, of Maidenhead police station, said: “We believe the people in these images may have vital information about the incident.
“If you recognise them, please get in touch using our online form or by calling the non-emergency line 101, quoting reference ‘43190086680’.
“You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A large fire in Maidenhead caused the police to shut down the majority of the town centre.
A new Turkish restaurant opened its doors to the public with a grand opening on Friday, March 8.