New TVP chief constable aims for 'excellent service'

The new chief constable at Thames Valley Police started work today.

Ch Con John Campbell has replaced Francis Habgood, who was in the role for four years.

The former was Deputy Chief Constable for four years and has 30 years’ experience across three forces.

In a statement released this morning, he said: “Thames Valley Police is already recognised for its good work and going forward I want to deliver an excellent service and be regarded as an outstanding police force by the communities we serve.

“I would like to see us continue to build on the superb work of my predecessor, Francis Habgood, who I wish a very happy retirement.

“Key areas to focus on are working hard to stop crime happening in the first place and preventing harm, particularly against the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Then if people do call us at their time of greatest need, making sure we have really good call handling and where necessary get help to them swiftly and where crimes have occurred bring more offenders to justice.”

Ch Con Campbell joined Thames Valley Police in 2010. He has been responsible for policing Olympic events, including the torch relay during its leg through the south east, and led the response to flooding in Oxfordshire and Berkshire during 2014.

He has taken control of firearms units and commanded at public order events, and held roles in criminal investigations, specialist operations and local policing.

“I will continue to keep the needs of the communities in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire at the forefront of any decisions I make,” he said.

“When things are at their worst for people, I want us to be at our very best.”