Pair jailed for stealing bank cards in Maidenhead

Two people who targeted shoppers in Maidenhead by trying to gain pin numbers and steal bank cards have been sentenced to two years each in prison.

Gilbert Henning, 46, of Cumbrian Way, High Wycombe and Minodora Mitrache, 49, of London Road, High Wycombe, were both sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday, March 25.

On March 11 at the same court, they each plead guilty to two counts of conspiracy to steal and seven counts of fraud by false representation.

The pair's offences took place between June 27, 2018 and February 5, 2019. Henning and Mitrache targeted victims in Maidenhead as well as Reading, Wallingford and High Wycombe.

They would target victims who were out shopping, and would gain their PIN numbers by standing close to them while they were purchasing goods or withdrawing money from cash points.

Henning and Matriche would then follow their victims before distracting them and stealing their cards. They would then use the cards to purchase items.

They were charged on February 9 this year.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Chris Quinlan, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Henning and Matriche travelled across the Thames Valley to commit these offences.

“They would target lone, vulnerable females going about their daily business, before stealing their cards and spending their money.

“I would like to thank the officers involved in investigating these offences for their dedication, and the victims and witnesses for their co-operation throughout.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate these sort of offence, and I hope that these sentences serve as a warning to others.”