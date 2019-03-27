Theresa May to step down as Prime Minister if Brexit withdrawal deal is passed

Theresa May is reportedly set to quit as Prime Minister if her Brexit withdrawal agreement is passed.

National media has reported that Mrs May told Conservative backbenchers this afternoon that the future relationship with the EU will be negotiated by a different PM.

It means Mrs May has tied her future to her withdrawal agreement, negotiated with the European Union for Britain to leave the bloc, passing through Parliament. She has failed to do that twice.

There has been no word as to whether she would continue as Maidenhead's MP if she were to step down as Prime Minister.

National media reported that Mrs May told MPs she would 'leave this job earlier than I intended' and would not stand in the way of new leadership coming in for the next phase of negotiations, which will set out the future relationship of the UK and the EU.