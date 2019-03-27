Garden wildlife scheme to launch on Friday

A nature scheme is being launched by an environment group on Friday.

Wild Maidenhead is kicking off its Wild About Gardens Awards (WAGA), open to residents with a garden that has features which help wildlife.

Animals often rely on gardens for food and shelter and anyone interested in helping out wildlife can get tips at the awards launch at Braywick Nature Centre in Hibbert Road from 7.30pm.

Ideas for improvements include bucket ponds, hedgehog doors and plants for insects.

Entrants can submit their garden for either a bronze, silver or gold award and can apply online or using forms available at tomorrow’s event or parish offices and libraries throughout the borough.

“The scheme was successfully piloted in Cookham last year when 49 resident gardens were given awards, of which 27 were gold standard,” Wild Maidenhead’s Jan Stannard said.

WAGA covers Maidenhead, Bisham, Bray, Cookham, Cox Green, Holyport, Hurley, Knowl Hill, Pinkneys Green, Waltham St Lawrence and White Waltham.

Donations are encouraged tomorrow.

Visit www.wildmaidenhead.org.uk for more.