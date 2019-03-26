The Borough First publishes policy pledges ahead of local elections

Policies of the borough’s newest party have been published today.

The Borough First (TBF) – which aims to function as an umbrella organisation for independent councillors – said it has been told that trust in ‘council processes’ has been ‘lost’.

TBF aims to take seats on the Royal Borough council from the governing Conservative party in May’s local elections.

In a document sent to the Advertiser this morning, TBF said its policies have been debated and agreed between candidates, ‘not imposed by the party’.

It says it will reassess how much housing the borough should provide as part of the Borough Local Plan, which has been a key topic for TBF.

The document, which guides where development can take place in the borough, is being examined but that process in on pause until after the election after its inspector found the council’s method of selecting sites was ‘not as robust as it could have been’.

TBF says it will use reserve council money to hire a ‘specialist planning policy team’, ask the plan’s inspector if ‘the most prudent action is to withdraw the current plan’ and ‘robustly’ protect the ‘quality green belt’.

TBF pledges to ‘ensure that the regeneration of Maidenhead is refocused on the needs and aspirations of the residents and businesses in and around the town and urgently agree an updated town centre vision’ and ‘develop a unique identity for the town, potentially based on the creative industries, small unique craft makers and active experiences’.

It will reform the Partnership for the Rejuvenation of Maidenhead, encourage local small retail and start-ups, and ensure infrastructure supports regeneration.

In Windsor, it will ‘ensure that Windsor and Eton are renewed and revitalised and that Ascot and the Sunnings remain coherent and connected’.

Its councillors will advocate for more funding for schools, protect and enhance the area’s natural resources, and aim to provide ‘adequate’ social and affordable housing.

An ‘Uber-style’ app for Royal Borough licenced Hackney Carriage and private hire drivers will be considered.

Visit www.theboroughfirst.org/our-policies to view the manifesto.

The Advertiser will report the other parties’ manifestos as they are launched.