Lane closed on M4 westbound following collision

09:19AM, Tuesday 19 March 2019
A lane has been shut westbound on the M4 at junction 8 following a traffic collision this morning, with delays of 20 minutes expected.
Highways England’s website shows that normal traffic conditions are expected between 10.45am and 11am.
A large fire in Maidenhead caused the police to shut down the majority of the town centre.
All lines are currently blocked between London Paddington and Reading after a person was hit by a train between Maidenhead and Slough.