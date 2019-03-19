SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 19
13 °C
Wed, 20
15 °C
Thu, 21
14 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Lane closed on M4 westbound following collision

    Traffic collision shuts lane on M4 westbound

    A lane has been shut westbound on the M4 at junction 8 following a traffic collision this morning, with delays of 20 minutes expected.

    Highways England’s website shows that normal traffic conditions are expected between 10.45am and 11am.

    Visit http://www.trafficengland.com for more.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved