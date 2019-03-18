Cyber criminal jailed for hack which led to redundancies at Maidenhead business

A cyber criminal has been jailed after his actions caused redundancies at a Maidenhead-based business.

Steffan Needham, of Bury, Greater Manchester, was jailed for two years at Reading Crown Court after being found guilty of section 1 and 3 of the Computer Misuse Act.

In May 17 and 18 2016, the 36-year-old accessed servers of a former employer and deleted 23 servers of data which related to clients of the company.

This caused an estimated £500,000 to the company and numerous redundancies at a business based in Maidenhead. The company was never able to retrieve the deleted data.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Giles Murphy, of the Cyber Crime team at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This sentence demonstrates the seriousness of this case, which was aggravated by Needham seeking revenge.

“His actions, although just a matter of clicks on a computer, resulted in major financial loss to the company concerned, and people lost their jobs.

“We hope this serves as a warning to those who may be involved in cyber crime.

“We would like to remind companies to ensure that log in details of former employees are no longer accessible once they have parted ways.”

Needham was found guilty on January 31 following a nine-day trial and sentenced on March 1