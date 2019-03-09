Ram raiders steal cash machine in Maidenhead

Ram raiders have stolen a cash machine and the money inside it in Maidenhead.

Police have appealed to anyone with information on the incident, which took place on Thursday, February 28 at the KSP Superstore in Waltham Road.

At about 4.15am unknown offenders rammed the front of the shop, stealing the cash machine from the premises and dragging it along the road with one of their vehicles.

They then loaded the machine into a van before leaving the scene.

No one was injured during the incident, but the offenders caused severe damage to the shop.

The cash machine was later recovered by police, but the money had already been taken.

Two offenders were seen at the incident, both wearing hooded tops. No more information is known about them.

A white Land Rover and white Ford Transit van have also been recovered by police.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Laura Joyce of the Investigation Hub based at Maidenhead police station said: “This incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, and I am appealing to anybody who believes that they witnessed this, or have any information relating to it to contact police.

“If anybody has any dash-cam footage or CCTV images, please get in touch."

Anyone with information can call 101 and quote reference number 43190062804.