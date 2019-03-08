Town hall car park to shut permanently from Sunday evening

12:16PM, Friday 08 March 2019
The council’s town hall car park is due to close permanently after the weekend.
It will shut as work on the York Road regeneration development gets underway.
The car park, which is accessed off Park Street, will be open until 6pm on Sunday, a council spokeswoman confirmed.
Sunday shoppers can use the car park on Sunday but vehicles will need to be gone by that time.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
All lines are currently blocked between London Paddington and Reading after a person was hit by a train between Maidenhead and Slough.
A driver has died after suffering a medical episode in Maidenhead.