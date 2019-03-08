SITE INDEX

    Town hall car park to shut permanently from Sunday evening

    The council’s town hall car park is due to close permanently after the weekend.

    It will shut as work on the York Road regeneration development gets underway.

    The car park, which is accessed off Park Street, will be open until 6pm on Sunday, a council spokeswoman confirmed.

    Sunday shoppers can use the car park on Sunday but vehicles will need to be gone by that time.

