Officer receives inspiration award following Maidenhead crash

A courageous police officer who lost his leg on duty last year has been recognised with Thames Valley Police Federation’s first Inspiration Award.

PC Tom Dorman was 26 when he had to have his leg amputated after his police car was involved in a collision in Maidenhead in September.

He has since embarked on a hard road to recovery and started campaigning to encourage people to learn how to use tourniquets to save lives.

The officer said he owes his life to members of the public who helped him after the crash, as he instructed them on how to apply a tourniquet to stem the catastrophic bleeding from his leg.

PC Dorman is walking again with a prosthetic leg and returned to work ‘incredibly quickly’, the federation said, and is back on restricted duties.

He plans to be back on the beat within a year and was recognised at the federation’s ceremony last night (Thursday). The federation represents police officers.

Thames Valley Police Federation chairman Craig O’Leary said: “No-one deserves this inaugural Inspiration Award more than Tom.

“His grit and determination is truly humbling and he has achieved an incredible amount in such a short time.

“We are all in awe of his strength and spirit and are so proud that he is a Thames Valley Police officer.

“It is hard to imagine how much he has been through, and what it feels like, but Tom has worked incredibly hard not to be beaten by this horrendous incident.

“I am constantly impressed by everything he has done and continues to achieve. He is an example to us all. Well done Tom.”