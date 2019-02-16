SITE INDEX

    George Roberts

    Driver dies after suffering medical episode near Maidenhead Bridge

    A driver has died after suffering a medical episode in Maidenhead

    Police were called to a major traffic incident on Bath Road, near Maidenhead Bridge, at about 10.13am this morning.

    The driver of a vehicle suffered a medical episode and died as a result.

    The road was closed at about 10.30am and was reopened at 1pm.

    No further details have been released at this time.

