Driver dies after suffering medical episode near Maidenhead Bridge

03:02PM, Saturday 16 February 2019
A driver has died after suffering a medical episode in Maidenhead
Police were called to a major traffic incident on Bath Road, near Maidenhead Bridge, at about 10.13am this morning.
The driver of a vehicle suffered a medical episode and died as a result.
The road was closed at about 10.30am and was reopened at 1pm.
No further details have been released at this time.
