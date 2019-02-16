Maidenhead Bridge closed towards Taplow

SITE INDEX

    Maidenhead Bridge

    The A4 Maidenhead Bridge is currently closed to traffic towards Taplow. 

    Thames Valley Police have advised drivers to avoid the areas and find an alternative route. 

    The Advertiser has contacted the police for more information.

    Update: 13.40

    The road has now reopened 

