Maidenhead Bridge closed towards Taplow

11:38AM, Saturday 16 February 2019
Maidenhead Bridge
The A4 Maidenhead Bridge is currently closed to traffic towards Taplow.
Thames Valley Police have advised drivers to avoid the areas and find an alternative route.
The Advertiser has contacted the police for more information.
Update: 13.40
The road has now reopened
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Police closed off the footpath linking North Town Moor and Summerleaze Road this afternoon (Monday).
A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for the Royal Borough and the rest of the South-east.