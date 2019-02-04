Police close off North Town Moor footpath

05:26PM, Monday 04 February 2019
Police closed off the footpath linking North Town Moor and Summerleaze Road this afternoon (Monday).
At about 4.30pm, a number of emergency vehicles – including three police cars, a critical care car, and an ambulance – were congregated in North Town Road.
The Advertiser has contacted Thames Valley Police for more information.
Updates to follow.
