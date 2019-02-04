SITE INDEX

    • Police close off North Town Moor footpath

    Kieran Bell

    Police closed off the footpath linking North Town Moor and Summerleaze Road this afternoon (Monday).

    At about 4.30pm, a number of emergency vehicles – including three police cars, a critical care car, and an ambulance – were congregated in North Town Road.

    The Advertiser has contacted Thames Valley Police for more information.

    Updates to follow.

