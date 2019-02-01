Police search for man in connection with burglaries

Police are looking for a man in connection with a number of burglary offences in Maidenhead.

Thames Valley Police is appealing to the public to help with its search for Paul Betts, 45.

Betts has no fixed abode but it is known to frequent the area of Maidenhead and has links to Windsor.

He is described as white, of a skinny build and around 5ft 8ins tall, with balding hair.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Alexandra Horne, of the Maidenhead Investigation Hub, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Paul Betts in relation to burglaries at properties in the Maidenhead area.

“We would appreciate any information about his whereabouts to help with this investigation.

“If anyone believes they have seen him then please call the non-emergency Police number 101 quoting 43180393587.

“Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”