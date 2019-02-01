Schools shut in Royal Borough and Wokingham

Snowfall overnight has caused a number of schools in the Royal Borough to close today, these include:

Alexander First School

All Saints CE Junior School

Altwood

Alwyn Infant and Nursery

Bisham C of E Academy

Boyne Hill Infant and Nursery

Braywood CE First School

Burchetts Green Infants

Charters

Cheapside Primary

Churchmead School

Clewer Green

Cookham Dean Primary School

Cookham Nursery

Courthouse

Cox Green School

Dedworth Green First School

Dedworth Middle School

Desborough College

Forest Bridge School

Eton Porny C of E First

Eton Wick CE First Open

Forest Bridge School

Furze Platt Infants

Furze Platt Junior School

Furze Platt Senior School

Hilltop First School

Kings Court First School

Knowl Hill C of E Academy

Larchfield Primary School and Nursery

Maidenhead Nursery

Manor Green School

Newlands Girls School

Oakfield First

RISE Alternative Provision

Royal School

South Ascot Village School

St Edwards Catholic First

St Edwards Royal Free Middle School

St Francis Catholic Primary

St Lukes School and Nursery

St Mary's Catholic Primary School

St Peter’s Church of England Middle School

South Ascot Village School

The Lawns Nursery

The royal

The Windsor Boys

Trevelyan Middle School

Waltham St Lawrence

Wessex Primary

White Waltham C of E Academy

Windsor Girls

Woodlands Park Primary and Nursery



Schools that are open include:

Braywick Court

Cookham Rise Primary

Datchet St Mary’s

Riverside Primary School and Nursery

Holyport College (the school is open although all coaches are cancelled)

Holy Trinity CE Cookham

Holy Trinity CE Sunningdale

Holyport CE Primary

Homer First

Lowbrook Primary

Lowbrook Academy

St Michael’s CE Primary

The Queen Anne Royal Free CE First School

Trinity St Stephen

Wraysbury Primary

Marlow:

-Holy Trinity and Little Marlow C of E Schools, Wethered Road

-Foxes Piece School, Newfield Road

-Sandygate School, Sandygate Road

-St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, Prospect Road

-Burford School, Marlow Bottom Road

-Great Marlow School, Bobmore Lane

-Sir William Borlase’s, West Street

-Little Marlow C of E School, School Lane

-Marlow Bottom Pre-School Playgroup, Marlow Bottom

Bourne End/Wooburn Green:

-Claytons Primary School, Wendover Road

-Westfield School, Highfield Road

-Bourne End Academy, New Road

-New Beginnings nursery, New Road

-Wooburn Green Primary School, School Road

Flackwell Heath:

- Juniper Hill School, Churchill Close

-Carrington Infant and Junior Schools, Chapel Road

Burnham/ Taplow:

-Burnham Grammar School, Hogfair Lane

-Burnham Park E-Act Academy, Opendale Road

-Lent Rise School, Coulson Way

-St Peter’s C of E Primary School, Minniecroft Road

-St Nicolas' Church of England Combined School, Rectory Road



Wokingham schools shut include:

Reading Blue Coat

Polehampton Infant

Polehampton Junior

*Update 11am: Oldfield Primary is not closed as previously stated.