Schools shut in Royal Borough and Wokingham

09:44AM, Friday 01 February 2019
Snowfall overnight has caused a number of schools in the Royal Borough to close today, these include:
Alexander First School
All Saints CE Junior School
Altwood
Alwyn Infant and Nursery
Bisham C of E Academy
Boyne Hill Infant and Nursery
Braywood CE First School
Burchetts Green Infants
Charters
Cheapside Primary
Churchmead School
Clewer Green
Cookham Dean Primary School
Cookham Nursery
Courthouse
Cox Green School
Dedworth Green First School
Dedworth Middle School
Desborough College
Forest Bridge School
Eton Porny C of E First
Eton Wick CE First Open
Furze Platt Infants
Furze Platt Junior School
Furze Platt Senior School
Hilltop First School
Kings Court First School
Knowl Hill C of E Academy
Larchfield Primary School and Nursery
Maidenhead Nursery
Manor Green School
Newlands Girls School
Oakfield First
RISE Alternative Provision
Royal School
South Ascot Village School
St Edwards Catholic First
St Edwards Royal Free Middle School
St Francis Catholic Primary
St Lukes School and Nursery
St Mary's Catholic Primary School
St Peter’s Church of England Middle School
South Ascot Village School
The Lawns Nursery
The royal
The Windsor Boys
Trevelyan Middle School
Waltham St Lawrence
Wessex Primary
White Waltham C of E Academy
Windsor Girls
Woodlands Park Primary and Nursery
Schools that are open include:
Braywick Court
Cookham Rise Primary
Datchet St Mary’s
Riverside Primary School and Nursery
Holyport College (the school is open although all coaches are cancelled)
Holy Trinity CE Cookham
Holy Trinity CE Sunningdale
Holyport CE Primary
Homer First
Lowbrook Primary
Lowbrook Academy
St Michael’s CE Primary
The Queen Anne Royal Free CE First School
Trinity St Stephen
Wraysbury Primary
Marlow:
-Holy Trinity and Little Marlow C of E Schools, Wethered Road
-Foxes Piece School, Newfield Road
-Sandygate School, Sandygate Road
-St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, Prospect Road
-Burford School, Marlow Bottom Road
-Great Marlow School, Bobmore Lane
-Sir William Borlase’s, West Street
-Little Marlow C of E School, School Lane
-Marlow Bottom Pre-School Playgroup, Marlow Bottom
Bourne End/Wooburn Green:
-Claytons Primary School, Wendover Road
-Westfield School, Highfield Road
-Bourne End Academy, New Road
-New Beginnings nursery, New Road
-Wooburn Green Primary School, School Road
Flackwell Heath:
- Juniper Hill School, Churchill Close
-Carrington Infant and Junior Schools, Chapel Road
Burnham/ Taplow:
-Burnham Grammar School, Hogfair Lane
-Burnham Park E-Act Academy, Opendale Road
-Lent Rise School, Coulson Way
-St Peter’s C of E Primary School, Minniecroft Road
-St Nicolas' Church of England Combined School, Rectory Road
Wokingham schools shut include:
Reading Blue Coat
Polehampton Infant
Polehampton Junior
*Update 11am: Oldfield Primary is not closed as previously stated.
