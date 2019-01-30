SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Frozen water leak causes three-car crash on the A4

    Georgina Bishop

    Frozen water leak causes three-car crash on the A4

    Credit: @tvprp

    A frozen water leak on the A4 caused a three vehicle collision today (Wednesday).

    The leak on the Bath Road froze to form a large section of black ice which later closed the road between Star Lane and Milley Lane.

    Thames Water and a road gritter were sent to resolve the issue.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved