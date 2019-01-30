Frozen water leak causes three-car crash on the A4

11:59AM, Wednesday 30 January 2019
Credit: @tvprp
A frozen water leak on the A4 caused a three vehicle collision today (Wednesday).
The leak on the Bath Road froze to form a large section of black ice which later closed the road between Star Lane and Milley Lane.
Thames Water and a road gritter were sent to resolve the issue.
❄️ROAD CLOSED❄️ #A4 #BathRoad #KnowlHill #Reading closed between #StarLane & #MilleyLane due to water leak on the A4 which has frozen into a very large section of #BlackIce. 3 vehicle RTC also prior to arrival. Road gritter & @thameswater enroute to resolve isssue ASAP.#P5562 pic.twitter.com/PA6tPMFg5x— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) January 30, 2019
