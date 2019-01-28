Maidenhead man finds excrement 'smeared' on car door handles

05:06PM, Monday 28 January 2019
A car owner returned to his vehicle to find excrement ‘smeared’ over its door handles.
A police community alert said the incident, which took place in Heron Way, happened between midnight on Sunday and 4pm that same day.
It is the second incident involving his car, police added.
Call police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.
