Firefighters called to early morning kitchen fire in Greenfields

Firefighters were called to a flat in Greenfields in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

The occupants had been watching a film at about 4am but had left their cooking unattended in the oven.

Neighbours from the flat above raised the alarm when they saw smoke drifting into their property.

Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough attended the scene and contained the small fire to the oven.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Watch manager Chris Havers warned people to ensure they had working smoke alarms and asked the public to ensure they left room for fire engines when parking their cars on narrow streets.

He said: "Getting down there was not the best and we really had to squeeze through to reach the flats.

"Please remember to leave room for the emergency services."