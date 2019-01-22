Man jailed for punching victim in Queen Street in unprovoked assault

A 30-year-old man has been locked up for punching a victim in Queen Street, Maidenhead, in an unprovoked assault.

Aaron Clare, of Lexington Grove, Reading, attacked his victim at around 3.30am on Sunday, August 5.

Clare had been drinking in a nearby establishment on Queen Street when he saw his victim – a man in his thirties – smoking a cigarette on the street.

Clare approached the victim and punched him an unprovoked assault, causing serious injury to the victim’s face which required medical attention.

He then fled the scene, but was later identified by CCTV cameras belonging to local businesses.

He was arrested on August 21 and charged with one count of grievous bodily harm the following day.

Clare pleaded guilty to the offence in a hearing at Reading Crown Court yesterday (January 21) and was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Jamieson, of Force CID based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am grateful to the victim for his bravery, support and being willing to face Clare in a potential trial.

“Given the evidence against him, Clare pleaded guilty, and so the victim did not have to go through the ordeal of a trial.

“I hope that this sentence shows that unprovoked violence of this nature will not be tolerated.”