Ice warning issued by Met Office

01:14PM, Tuesday 22 January 2019
A yellow warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office.
Much of the country has been issued the warning, which applies from 4pm today to 11am tomorrow.
Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough are all included in the areas where ice is expected later.
“Ice will form on some surfaces later Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, with further wintry showers at times,” the Met Office has written.
