SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Fire crews attend bedroom fire in Maidenhead

    Kieran Bell

    Firefighters tackle camper van fire on M4

    A bedroom fire was extinguished in Maidenhead today (Friday). 

    Firefighters were alerted of a fire in Merton Close at about 4pm. Two crews from Slough fire station attended the scene and put out the blaze.

    No one was injured in the incident which destroyed the bedroom. Smoke damage was caused to the bedroom and bathroom of the property, as the bedroom door was closed at the time. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved