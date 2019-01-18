Fire crews attend bedroom fire in Maidenhead

06:58PM, Friday 18 January 2019
A bedroom fire was extinguished in Maidenhead today (Friday).
Firefighters were alerted of a fire in Merton Close at about 4pm. Two crews from Slough fire station attended the scene and put out the blaze.
No one was injured in the incident which destroyed the bedroom. Smoke damage was caused to the bedroom and bathroom of the property, as the bedroom door was closed at the time.
