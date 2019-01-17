'Car mad' child releases mum's handbrake in Maidenhead accident

A 'car mad' child left alone in a small Vauxhall caused it to roll backwards into a wall by lifting off the handbrake.

No one was injured when the blue car rolled backwards into a front garden in Croxley Rise this afternoon before it came to a halt by hitting a short wall.

Police were on hand to safely remove the child from the vehicle and return them to their 'relieved' mother.

Sharing pictures of the incident on Twitter, the account TVP Roads Policing said: "Really not a good idea to leave a car mad child in your car whilst you're outside of it.

"Nobody hurt and a relieved Mum!"