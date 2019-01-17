Council panel approves Vicus Way car park at fourth time of asking

A controversial planning application to build a multi-storey car park in Vicus Way has been passed at the fourth time of asking.

Councillors on the Maidenhead Development Management Panel voted six to three to approve the Royal Borough’s proposal last night, reversing the panel’s vote in December to refuse it, to cries of ‘farce’ from the watching public.

Residents of nearby homes, who worry the scheme will impact on their quality of life, were upset the plans were being voted on yet again.

After that December vote, panel chairman Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield) admitted to the Advertiser that he had not intended to cast his deciding vote for refusal.

At yesterday’s meeting in Maidenhead Town Hall, the panel was told that, following legal advice, it could rescind the decision because a notice of refusal had yet to be issued.

But non-panel member Geoff Hill (Ind, Oldfield) said deciding to rescind would make a ‘mockery’ of the planning process while Cllr Asghar Majeed (Ind, Oldfield) said he believed Cllr Wilson had not been mistaken, and intended to vote for refuse.

Later, Cllr Claire Stretton (TBF, Boyn Hill) said that prior to the December meeting, Cllr Wilson had told her he was ‘in a very difficult position’ with the car park application.

However, council monitoring officer Mary Severin and head of planning Jenifer Jackson said they were both made aware that Cllr Wilson had made a mistake in the December vote moments after it took place.

Cllr Wilson did not publicly state he had made an error at December’s meeting, leading residents to believe it had been refused, but later told the Advertiser the council was seeking legal advice on changing the outcome.

Cllr Philip Love (Con, Belmont) yesterday described Cllr Wilson as ‘honest’.

But Cllr Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said the vote to rescind was an ‘appalling situation to be in, quite frankly’, and pointed out Cllr Wilson had made his December mistake after the motion to refuse was read out, seconded, and was then the last councillor to vote.

“We should not be in this position,” she said.

Cllr Wilson said he had been ‘shocked’ at what he had done last month, and told Ms Severin and Ms Jackson about the error shortly after.

He offered ‘sincere apologies’ to the panel for his ‘stupid mistake’.

Six councillors voted in favour to rescind – Cllrs Bullock, Gerry Clark, Kellaway, Love, Adam Smith and Wilson voted to rescind the application – and then approved the application for the five-storey, 516-space development afterward.

Cllr Kellaway pointed to how council bodies and organisations consulted by the council had been comfortable with the current application.

Cllrs Stretton, Hunt and Derek Sharp voted against rescinding the December decision, and also voted against the application. Cllr Stretton’s issues included her belief the car park would impact on air quality, lead to the loss of a site designated for employment use, and complained of its bulk, scale and mass.

Residents have urged James Brokenshire, the communities secretary, to call in the application for examination.