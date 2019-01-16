SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Theresa May survives vote of no confidence

    Will Taylor

    Will Taylor

    Theresa May to face confidence vote tonight

    Theresa May survived another test in her leadership today (Wednesday) after the House of Commons backed her government.

    The Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP faced a motion of no confidence this evening but was backed by her Tory party and the Democratic Unionist Party.

    The vote saw a total of 325 MPs backing her Government and 306 voting in favour of the no-confidence motion.

    The vote was called by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn yesterday (Tuesday), in the wake of Mrs May’s failed bid to get her EU Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament.

    She lost that motion by 230 votes and immediately pledged to ensure time to debate any no-confidence motion today.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved