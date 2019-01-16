Theresa May survives vote of no confidence

Theresa May survived another test in her leadership today (Wednesday) after the House of Commons backed her government.

The Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP faced a motion of no confidence this evening but was backed by her Tory party and the Democratic Unionist Party.

The vote saw a total of 325 MPs backing her Government and 306 voting in favour of the no-confidence motion.

The vote was called by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn yesterday (Tuesday), in the wake of Mrs May’s failed bid to get her EU Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament.

She lost that motion by 230 votes and immediately pledged to ensure time to debate any no-confidence motion today.