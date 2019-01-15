Theresa May to face no-confidence debate after losing Brexit vote

A no-confidence vote in Theresa May's government has been called by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP failed to get her Brexit deal voted through Parliament earlier tonight in a crushing defeat.

She lost by 230 votes and immediately pledged to ensure time to debate any no-confidence motion tomorrow (Wednesday).

If the motion is passed, a new government which is supported by a majority of MPs can be formed.

If that does not happen within 14 days, Parliament dissolves and a general election is called.