Theresa May asks the council to comment on controversial car park scheme

A controversial car park planning application has attracted the interest of Theresa May.

The Prime Minister has written to the council about the planned Vicus Way multi-storey, which the council is due to decide on for a fourth time tomorrow.

Residents worry it will affect their quality of life if the commuter car park plans are green lit, and, according to Mrs May’s letter, three have approached her ‘advice clinic’ to discuss the matter.

She states they are ‘concerned that their arguments are not being heard’.

The planning application is due to be reconsidered after Maidenhead Development Management Panel chairman Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield) admitted he accidentally cast his deciding vote for refusal at a December meeting, having not intended to.

It meant residents who assumed the car park had been refused were left furious, with the council leadership seeking legal advice which recommended the application be reconsidered.

Mrs May wrote in her letter, published online today: “The residents all live close to the proposed planning site and they are not objecting to a car park being built, however they do believe the proposed site is not suitable.

“They argue that traffic congestion on Stafferton Way is already a problem and that the local infrastructure will not be able to cope if another car park is built just down the road.

“In addition, the residents mentioned that anti-social behaviour in the Stafferton car park is an issue.

“Thames Valley Police has been involved however all three residents state this is still an on-going matter and that this will also be the case with the Vicus car park.

“The residents believe that there should be a review of this planning application and that a new car park should be built north to the town centre.”

Mrs May, who will be facing a crucial vote on her plan to leave the European Union tonight, has asked the council to comment on the residents’ concerns.

The Royal Borough has maintained the car park is acceptable in planning terms and its officers have recommended the plans for approval.

The Maidenhead Development Management Panel will meet at Maidenhead Town Hall from 7pm tomorrow to first consider rescinding December’s decision to refuse permission, then reconsider the application.