SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters attend kitchen fire in Maidenhead

    Georgina Bishop

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Fire fighters were called to a kitchen fire in Maidenhead last night.

    The blaze in The Wickets was confined to the kitchen and left it destroyed. There was smoke logging to the rest of the house.

    It was thought the fire was started by a chip pan or something similar.

    A woman in the house received treatment for smoke inhalation at the scene along with a three-year-old child.

    The two Maidenhead crews arrived at the scene at 8pm and were there for two hours.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved