Firefighters attend kitchen fire in Maidenhead

Fire fighters were called to a kitchen fire in Maidenhead last night.

The blaze in The Wickets was confined to the kitchen and left it destroyed. There was smoke logging to the rest of the house.

It was thought the fire was started by a chip pan or something similar.

A woman in the house received treatment for smoke inhalation at the scene along with a three-year-old child.

The two Maidenhead crews arrived at the scene at 8pm and were there for two hours.