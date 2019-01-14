Residents ask for Vicus Way multi-storey application to be deferred

Objectors fighting the Royal Borough’s proposed multi-storey car park have asked the council to withdraw its planning application and engage with residents.

Residents near Vicus Way have fought the council’s plans for the five-storey, 516-space development because they believe it will affect their quality of life.

The Royal Borough believes the commuter car park application is acceptable in planning terms but despite first sending the application to its Maidenhead Development Management Panel in October it has yet to receive approval.

Councillors on the panel twice had to delay deciding on the application late last year before voting by a margin of one to refuse it on December 17.

But the panel chairman, Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield), later admitted he had mistakenly cast his deciding vote for refusal.

The council took legal advice following the vote, and now the application is due to be considered by the panel for a fourth time on Wednesday.

Residents opposing the scheme are furious the refusal looks set to be overturned and have sent the council advice they have received from a chartered town planner, who has requested the application be deferred.

Peter Lerner, a consultant of 13 years, who said he has previously acted as chief planning officer and the director and head of paid service at a number of authorities, said in 30 years he had only once come across a case of a councillor mistakenly casting his vote.

He also noted that residents will have only had five working days to take in the council’s published legal advice and prepare a response.

He wrote that ‘the council is now in a position where a mockery has been made of public local democracy’ and said the residents opposing the scheme would consider a judicial review and may approach James Brokenshire, the communities secretary, to intervene.

“The council should be in no doubt that this matter may be taken further, and that this communication should be seen as an invitation to the council to take a deep breath and reconsider its approach to the development of this site, in order to avoid costly, lengthy and reputation-damaging argument,” Mr Lerner wrote.

He has also invited the council’s monitoring officer to review the situation and appealed to the council’s acting managing director, Russell O’Keefe.

In the council’s legal advice, Mark Beard, at Six Pump Court in London, wrote that because of Cllr Wilson’s mistake, ‘the LPA [local planning authority] cannot lawfully rely upon the panel’s 17 December 2018 resolution to issue a decision notice refusing to grant planning permission in the present case’, adding that it must be reconsidered.

Christopher Lockhart-Mummery QC, of Landmark Chambers in London, said he ‘advised that the application be brought back to the panel as soon as appropriate’.

The Advertiser understands the council is due to publish its response to the residents’ letter within the next day.

The panel will meet at Maidenhead Town Hall on Wednesday, January 16 at 7pm to consider first overturning the decision for refusal, and then decide on the application yet again.