Residents evacuated following gas leak in Maidenhead

Residents of a block of flats were evacuated from their homes last night following a gas leak.

It is suspected that a flat in Church Views had been leaking gas for a couple of days but as the occupant was not there, police had to break-in to gain access.

The Maidenhead fire crew were called to the scene between 7-7.30pm to help police evacuate the building.

They told all residents in the block of flats to open their windows and keep their doors closed before they vacated.

The fire crew then put a large fan at the entrance to the flats to control the ventilation.

When fire fighters arrived, a reading by the gas board showed that the gas in the air was too rich to cause an explosion.

However it is during the ventilation process when the levels of gas decrease that an explosion is more likely.

Residents had to wait outside for about 20 minutes with the crew at the scene for about an hour.

The gas board then isolated the gas supply making the block safe for residents