Man stabbed in Ray Park Road assault

A man and a woman were assaulted with knives and baseball bats by three men on Monday.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Ray Park Road at about 3.05am.

The woman was uninjured but one man, in his twenties, was taken to hospital with stab wounds and remains in a stable condition.

Two men, aged 28 and 35, both from Maidenhead, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released under investigation

The police believe it to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference 43190005446.