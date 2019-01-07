Coco nightclub to shut its doors ahead of Landing regeneration

A town centre bar and nightclub is due to close later this month ahead of the start of a major regeneration scheme.

Coco Bar, in King Street, has announced on its Facebook page that it will close on Saturday, January 19.

The area bordered by King Street, Broadway and Queen Street is due to be redeveloped into the Landing, which will feature a mix of office and residential flats. Work is set to start by the end of March.

Writing on its Facebook page yesterday, the bar said: “A hard message to have to write this morning, due to the redevelopment going ahead we will have to say goodbye to you lovely people and close our doors for the last time on Saturday 19th January.

“It has been a great nine years for us and we will all have fond memories about Coco and the staff and customers.

“It’s you that has made us what we are so thank you to all of you for your support over the last nine years.

“I always knew this day would come and for us to finish on a high as a busy venue with a great customer base is more than I could (have) ever hoped for.”

The bar has scheduled closing events for Friday 18 and Saturday 19.