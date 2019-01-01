Firefighters extinguish motorbike that 'burst into flames'

Braywick Road was closed to allow firefighters to extinguish a motorbike fire this afternoon.

The motorcyclist was riding along Braywick Road towards Maidenhead when the bike 'burst into flames', according for firefighters.

Firefighters were called to the incident at around 2pm, one engine from Maidenhead station attended.

They closed the road for about 20 minutes and spent five minutes extinguishing the flames.

The motorcyclist was unharmed and the cause of the fire is unknown.