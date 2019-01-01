SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 01
10 °C
Wed, 02
6 °C
Thu, 03
5 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters extinguish motorbike that 'burst into flames'

    Georgina Bishop

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Braywick Road was closed to allow firefighters to extinguish a motorbike fire this afternoon.

    The motorcyclist was riding along Braywick Road towards Maidenhead when the bike 'burst into flames', according for firefighters. 

    Firefighters were called to the incident at around 2pm, one engine from Maidenhead station attended.

    They closed the road for about 20 minutes and spent five minutes extinguishing the flames.

    The motorcyclist was unharmed and the cause of the fire is unknown. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved